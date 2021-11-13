Cuomo and Aide Deny Claims of ‘Makeout’ Session

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his aide, Melissa DeRosa, are denying allegations that they were once caught “making out on the sidewalk like high schoolers.” That claim was surfaced by a state trooper interviewed for the probe into sexual harassment allegations against the disgraced Democrat. According to the New York Post, the trooper said she had been told by a senior investigator that he saw the canoodling session. “Again, he told me this. I didn’t witness this. I wasn’t even here at the time. But that’s what I had heard,” she said. The trooper said she had also heard about the pair being sequestered in a hotel room and kissing in a vehicle.
Denying that Cuomo had a “romantic relationship” with DeRosa, spokesman Rich Azzopardi slammed Attorney General Letitia James, who is running for governor, for including the rumors in her report: “Multiple people have testified under oath that the Governor did not have a romantic relationship with any staffer and the AG’s continued weaponization of this report for her own political gain is even more evidence of prosecutorial misconduct.” DeRosa, who announced last month that she is getting divorced, said the claims are “flat-out false.”