Cuomo Book Materials Subpoenaed by Federal Prosecutors: Report
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s self-congratulatory October 2020 book on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Crisis, earned him a cool $5.1 million—but now federal prosecutors have subpoenaed communications related to it, The Wall Street Journal reports. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York began an investigation into the state’s handling of COVID deaths at nursing homes in February, after reports that the Cuomo administration fudged the numbers, fearing blowback from former President Donald Trump. Now federal prosecutors are seeking contracts and materials involved in the pitching of the book, the Journal reports.