Cuomo Commutes Sentence of San Francisco DA’s Dad in Final Hours
CURTAIN CLOSER
In his final hours in office, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo handed out four sentence commutations and one pardon. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s dad, David Gilbert, had his sentence commuted for the deadly 1981 Brink’s armored car robbery in Nyack, New York. Two cops and a Brink’s security guard were killed in the robbery and Gilbert, a member of left-wing militant group Weather Underground, was given 75 years in prison with no possibility of parole until 2056. Gilbert will now be able to apply for parole. Cuomo cited Gilbert’s work as a prison teacher, law library clerk and AIDS educator. But Arthur Keenan Jr., a retired Nyack cop who was wounded in the shootout, told The New York Times that Cuomo was “stabbing all of law enforcement in the back.”
Cuomo also commuted the sentence of Paul Mingo, who killed a Queens couple during a 1980 robbery; Robert Ehrenberg, who killed a man during a 1992 robbery; Ulysses Boyd, who was imprisoned for a Harlem crack house killing; and Paul Clark, who killed a teen at a party in 1980. He pardoned Lawrence Penn III, a private equity banker whole stole $9 million from investors.