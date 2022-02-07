Andrew Cuomo Is Apparently Planning His Big Political Comeback
COMEBACK KID...?
Like certain malignant skin infections, Andrew Cuomo just won’t go away. Just over five months after resigning in disgrace, having been ripped to shreds by the sexual misconduct allegations of nearly a dozen women, the former governor of New York is reportedly picking up the pieces and planning his big comeback. Cuomo and his aides—those who are left, anyway—have been eyeballing ways to escape political pariah status, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. Sources close to the ex-governor told the Journal that he was lying in wait for the moment to make the right speech or appearance to usher him back into the limelight. A crucial part of that game plan apparently includes calling up former allies and political heavyweights to badmouth his accusers and state Attorney General Letitia James, whose investigation into the scandal concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women. People close to the disgraced Democrat told the Journal that hasn’t dampened his spirits, and he may be weighing a bid for attorney general this year. A spokesperson for Cuomo denied he was looking to run for James’ job, saying in part, “[W]e can’t help it if some people are still fixated on us.”