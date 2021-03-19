CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Cuomo Made a Dartboard of de Blasio for a Governor’s Mansion Pool Party: Report

    PETTY

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    David Dee Delgado/Getty

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reportedly hung a dartboard with a photo of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on it for entertainment during a pool party at the governor’s mansion. Speaking to the The New Yorker, Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, described the pool house party as evidence of the toxic workplace culture under Cuomo and said of the dartboard, “I couldn’t believe how brazen that was.” Cuomo and de Blasio have been political arch rivals since the latter’s election in 2014. The governor’s office did not comment on the dartboard.

    Read it at The New Yorker