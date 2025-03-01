Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Andrew Cuomo Makes Political Comeback in Time for 2028 White House Run
WANTED: CUOMOSEXUALS
The former New York governor, who resigned amid sexual harassment claims, announced that he is making a run at mayor of New York City.
Liam Archacki
News Reporter
Published
Mar. 1 2025
2:59PM EST
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Liam Archacki
News Reporter
liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
MTG’s Boyfriend Dresses Up as Reporter to Confront Zelensky
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
Marco Rubio Watching Trump’s Zelensky Meltdown Sparks Misery Memes
Emell Derra Adolphus
Opinion
Trump Thinks He Humiliated Zelensky. He Really Humiliated the United States
David Rothkopf
Trumpland
This White House Insider Already Knows When Trump Will Dump Elon Musk
The Daily Beast Podcast
,
Sascha Seinfeld
Politics
Just Two GOP Reps Dare to Publicly Rebuke Trump for Zelensky Meltdown
Juliegrace Brufke