Cuomo Orders New York Bars, Restaurants to Close Earlier as COVID-19 Cases Rise
BACKTRACKING
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a new curfew for New York bars, restaurants, gyms, and bowling alleys to combat an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to NBC New York. Starting on Friday, these establishments must close at 10 p.m. and can only serve curbside after that. Small social gatherings of more than 10 people at private homes will also be restricted in the state. “We’re seeing a global COVID surge and New York is a ship on the COVID tide,” Cuomo said Wednesday. “Today, we’ve seen the country set a new record in terms of COVID cases. It is really getting much, much worse by the day.” The governor also said that should these restrictions fail to slow the spread, stricter indoor dining restrictions will be enforced. Currently, there is a 25 percent capacity cap on indoor dining in New York City and 50 percent in the rest of the state. “If that doesn’t work, if numbers keep going crazy, there are some scientists who believe we should close down. I hope that doesn’t happen,” Cuomo said.