Andrew Cuomo Slams Trump Briefings: Governors ‘Should Not Watch That’ 

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who delivers his own daily press conferences on New York’s coronavirus pandemic response, sees “no value” in President Trump’s daily briefings from the White House.

During a Tuesday appearance on Morning Joe, co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Cuomo about Trump’s latest appearance in the White House press room, during which he played an extended campaign-style ad about how well he’s been doing and falsely declared that he has “total” authority as president.

“Did you have a chance, governor, to see the president's briefing?” Brzezinski asked dryly. “Would there be value for a governor to watch that?”

“No, a governor should not watch that,” Cuomo replied. “There is no value in it.”

“It is infuriating and offensive, and, frankly, ignorant of the facts,” he continued. “The president stood up and said forget the Constitution of the United States, forget the concept of federalism. To hear a Republican stand up there, by the way, and argue for big government and total authority of the federal government is somewhat amusing. If it wasn't so serious, it would be funny, all of this, it could be a comedy skit.”

At the same time, Cuomo added. “It's frightening. This is the last place we should be, this crazy politics, this absurd positioning when we're talking about life and death. And we really have the toughest governmental problem we've ever faced right in front of us, and we have to deal with this absurdity.”

Shortly after Cuomo made his comments, Trump tweeted, “Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!”

After that, the president accused Democratic governors of engaging in “mutiny.”