Cuomo Says He Would’ve Beaten Impeachment
SHOULDA, COULDA
The soon-to-be-former governor of New York said he would have come out of impeachment proceedings victorious if he had not decided to resign. Speaking to New York magazine, Andrew Cuomo asserted that he would have been vindicated and that he would have made the state assembly “look like a ship of fools.” He said, “I feel like I did the right thing. I did the right thing for the state. I’m not gonna drag the state through the mud, through a three-month, four-month impeachment, and then win, and have made the State Legislature and the state government look like a ship of fools, when everything I’ve done all my life was for the exact opposite. I’m not doing that. I feel good. I’m not a martyr. It’s just, I saw the options, option A, option B.” After a damning report from the New York attorney general outlined a pattern of sexual harassment and bullying on his part, Cuomo announced earlier this week that he would resign.