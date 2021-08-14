‘I Did the Right Thing’: Andrew Cuomo Vows Not to Disappear
LEAVING LOUDLY
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have resigned Tuesday after a damning state attorney general report detailed repeated sexual misconduct—but he believes if he stayed and fought impeachment, he would have won.
“I did the right thing. I did the right thing for the state,” he told New York magazine in his first post-resignation interview. “I’m not gonna drag the state through the mud, through a three-month, four-month impeachment, and then win, and have made the State Legislature and the state government look like a ship of fools, when everything I’ve done all my life was for the exact opposite.”
Cuomo’s resignation apparently does not signal a retirement from public life, however, he declared. “I’m not disappearing. I have a voice, I have a perspective and that’s not gonna change,” he said. Regarding the lingering question of where Cuomo will live after leaving Albany, the soon-to-be ex-governor seems unbothered: “The details aren’t really that important to me to tell you the truth.”