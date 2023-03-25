CHEAT SHEET
Andrew Cuomo Says Trump Investigations Are ‘Cancer in Our Body Politic’
Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has criticized the New York and Georgia grand jury investigations into Donald Trump, labeling them as part of “a cancer in our body politic.” As reported by The Hill, Cuomo—speaking in an interview on WABC 770—said he “doesn’t understand” why Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) is “putting such an emphasis” on the case. His remarks come as the nation awaits Trump’s possible indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on charges related to the former president’s role in paying hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. A Georgia grand jury is investigating Trump’s alleged interference with the 2020 election.