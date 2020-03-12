Cuomo Shuts Down Broadway Over Coronavirus Pandemic
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned large gatherings of 500 people or more, shutting down the city’s Broadway productions. According to The New York Times, Cuomo unveiled the ban on Thursday—and it will lead to a shutdown of the city’s largest tourism industries, effective at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, said performances would be suspended until April 13. Ticket holders for performances before April 12 could potentially get refunds or exchanges for their tickets. “Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and wellbeing of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals,” Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin said.