Andrew Cuomo’s Groping Accuser Sues Him Under Expiring Law

The woman who accused Andrew Cuomo of groping her while he was governor—sparking a criminal investigation—has now filed a lawsuit against him under a just-expired statute that has seen a slew of other cases against well-known men in the last few days. Brittany Commisso accused the Democrat of “continuous sexual harassment” that included touching her rear end and breast while she worked for him. Rita Glavin, a lawyer for Cuomo, said the claims “are provably false, which is why the Albany district attorney dismissed the case two years ago after a thorough investigation” and accused Commisso of a “cash grab.”