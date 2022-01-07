Judge Officially Drops Andrew Cuomo’s Groping Charges
INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE?
A judge has dismissed the only criminal charge that was filed out of the numerous sexual harassment allegations that led to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. The dismissed charge accused Cuomo of groping aide Brittany Commisso, who says he put his hand up her shirt and grabbed her breast while in his office, and comes after New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded in August that he had sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo did not speak during the minutes-long virtual hearing, during which Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney said: “We have reviewed all of the available evidence and concluded we cannot successfully secure a conviction in this case.” Cuomo remains liable for future lawsuits if any other accusers decide to take him to court, but to date the disgraced governor has maintained that he has never touched anyone inappropriately.