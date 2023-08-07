Andrew Cuomo’s Sister Orchestrated Smear Campaign Against His Accusers: NYT
‘HE’S SEEING EVERYTHING’
In the wake of bombshell sexual harassment allegations, Andrew Cuomo’s younger sister quietly directed his remaining supporters to smear and intimidate a number of the women who’d come forward with the claims, according to The New York Times. A trove of texts that Madeline Cuomo swapped with members of nonprofit group We Decide New York indicates that she pushed the pro-Cuomo group to go after his accusers, writing last August that two of them “need to be frightened into shutting up right now — Enough is enough.” It remains unclear how much Cuomo knew about the campaign or his sister’s involvement, but Madeline seemed to suggest in a number of messages that she was operating with his blessing. “I just hung up w A again and he wants you both to know how much he appreciates ALL your hard work,” Madeline wrote last September. Several days later, she added, “He’s seeing everything.” In a statement on Monday, Madeline confirmed to the Times that she’d worked with WDNY with an eye toward “protecting my family,” but said that her brother had had no part in her machinations. A spokesperson for the former governor said “he was not directly or indirectly involved in these online efforts.”