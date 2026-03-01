Beverly Hills 90210 actress Kathleen Robertson, 52, is pulling back the curtain on what she calls a “horribly difficult” experience behind the scenes of the hit ‘90s series. Appearing on the Slice of Life podcast, Robertson—who joined the show in Season 4 in 1993—said the set was “super intimidating,” leaving her “very anxious” and unsure of where she fit in among a cast that included Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and more. “It was not a warm and fuzzy environment to land into,” she said, recalling how she felt unable to speak to her co-stars. In one incident, Robertson said she discovered Polaroid photos of herself cut in half in the makeup trailer—an unsettling moment that shaped her approach to set moving forward. “They were embarrassed because they didn’t want me to have seen it,” she said of the crew, adding she never found out who was responsible. Despite the rocky experience, Robertson said not everyone on set was cold. She singled out Tori Spelling as “amazing, day one, warm,” and “very welcoming.” Still, by Season 7, she was ready to walk away. “I’ve got to get out of here,” she recalled thinking. “If I don’t, I’m f---ed.”
Man Missing for 10 Days Found Alive Stuck in Mud
Andrew Giddens was missing for 10 days when he was found buried up to his shoulders in mud at a Vulcan Sand Plant in Florida. The quicksand-like mud deeply engulfed the 36-year-old, leaving him trapped without food or water for more than a week in freezing temperatures, according to the Palatka Fire Department. It took authorities three hours to extricate Giddens after finding him in the afternoon of February 26. He was freed from the mud by 8:30 p.m. the same day and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He is now in stable condition. The search for Giddens began on February 23 after Deputy Derrick Holmes found an abandoned vehicle he suspected belonged to Giddens, based on a previous encounter with him. Suspicious, the deputy requested a welfare check at the Florida man’s home and searched nearby, where he was not found. Police then reached out to his friends, who told them that he was depressed from a recent breakup and had not been seen since February 14, when he was last seen by his father. After that, a missing person’s report was filed, and the company Vulcan found him on its property, buried in a borrow pit.
Cher’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, found himself behind bars after an alleged trespassing incident at a prep school he seemingly has no connection to. The 49-year-old was arrested on Friday night following a report of a “disturbance” at a dining hall in St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, according to TMZ. Police told the outlet he was charged with two counts of simple assault, along with charges of criminal trespass, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct. Allman was processed and released without bail and is now awaiting an arraignment date. This latest incident wouldn’t be Allman’s first run-in with officials. Authorities responded to reports of erratic behavior involving Allman last June, leading to him being hospitalized after an apparent overdose, according to TMZ. The Daily Beast has reached out to Cher’s team for comment.
Airlines have suspended flights to and from the Middle East after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday morning. “Operation Epic Fury” has sparked major delays and ground stops at the region’s airports. Iran, Iraq, Israel, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan have all closed their airspaces in response to the bombings. The United Arab Emirates has partially closed its airspace, with Emirates Airlines suspending all operations to and from Dubai. Qatar Airways has halted flights to and from Doha. Around 40 percent of flights to Israel and 6.7 percent of flights to the Middle East have been canceled. International carriers including British Airways, Lufthansa, Wizz Air, Iberia, and more have canceled flights to the Middle East. Ongoing conflicts and geopolitical tensions have put a strain on airlines in recent months. In January, hundreds of Caribbean flights were halted due to the U.S. attack on Venezuela.
The U.S. and Israel have launched a coordinated attack against Iran, but could not reach an agreement on what to call the operation. Shortly after the joint missile strike on Iran was announced, the U.S. Defense Department said that the attacks had been given the cringeworthy name of “Operation Epic Fury,” whereas the Israeli Defense Force had gone with “Lion’s Roar.” This is not the first time the two allied nations have had different ideas about what to call a joint attack on Iran. In June 2025, Israel dubbed its 12-day war with Iran as “Rising Lion,” while President Donald Trump’s airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities the same month were called “Operation Midnight Hammer.” Trump, who spent months pining and whining for a Nobel Peace Prize, announced that the U.S. had attacked a second country in as many months after previously targeting Venezuela and abducting its leader, Nicolás Maduro. In a less-than-reassuring video statement, the erratic president admitted that the “lives of courageous American heroes may be lost,” due to his decision to attack Iran. The attack follows months of pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear program.
Actor Jim Carrey made a rare public appearance at the César Awards in Paris on Thursday, where he received an honorary award for his lifetime of comedy cinema. But what the internet really took away from his re-emergence is that Carrey may have been cloned and/or otherwise replaced by nefarious forces. Users across social media were quick to point out that Carrey’s appearance seems to have dramatically changed from his The Truman Show days. Multiple Reddit threads with thousands of likes and comments have popped up, with users debating who got to him and for what purpose. Carrey, 62, has increasingly withdrawn from public view in recent years and has no social media presence. However, the largest Carrey fan account on Instagram has dozens of comments under its recent posts with fans expressing their belief that Carrey has died and a look-alike has taken his place. “That is a Jim Carrey clone,” influencer Rigo Irizarry wrote on X under a video making the case for the conspiracy; it has already garnered 180,000 views. Carrey appeared in high spirits at the ceremony, which he attended with his family and his “sublime companion,” Min Ah, for their first public outing together.
Neil Sedaka, the iconic ’60s pop singer, has died at the age of 86, his family has confirmed. The rock ‘n’ roll pioneer was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles on Friday morning after complaining of feeling unwell. His family said they are “devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather.” Sedaka, who was born in Brooklyn in 1939, had a string of hit pop singles in the late ’50s and early ’60s, including “Oh! Carol,” “Calendar Girl,” “Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen,” and “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do.” The classically trained pianist penned more than 500 songs throughout his career, including “Love Will Keep Us Together” for Captain & Tennille and “Ring Ring” for ABBA. Sedaka was nominated for five Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983, and had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His cause of death is presently unknown. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Leba Stassberg, and their two children, Marc and Dara. The family’s statement says he was “An incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”
A classified US intelligence assessment reportedly put together on ex-Prince Andrew describes how Russian intelligence officers regarded the disgraced blue-blood as both a “useful idiot” and the British Royal Family’s “weak link.” The document claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (AMW) was drawn into Moscow’s orbit thanks to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which the Kremlin allegedly used as a route into the British establishment. A source familiar with the report told the Daily Mail: “AMW was not blackmailed or otherwise coerced into this role—rather, he was a willing participant in these schemes due to financial, sexual, and personal reward.” Russian intelligence exploited his “sexual proclivities” and “long-standing hatred of his brother Charles” to use him as a front, providing legitimacy to corrupt operations worldwide. The disclosures surfaced just days after British lawmakers tore into Andrew’s record and pressed ministers on his decade-long spell as Britain’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment. Andrew Lownie, a biographer of the former Duke of York, told the Mail: “It is now clear that US intelligence agencies believe Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was used by both Russian and Chinese spies to further their influence.”
The Pima County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing footage of a speeding car captured by a neighbor about 2.5 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home. The footage, obtained by Fox News Digital, shows a vehicle racing down the road at 2:36 a.m. on Feb. 1—roughly eight minutes after Guthrie’s pacemaker was disconnected from her phone on the day she was abducted. Neighbors Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas said authorities have not been in their neighborhood, about a seven-minute drive from Guthrie’s home, for the past 25 days. Their property also fell outside the two-mile radius that triggers Ring camera alerts. The revelation comes after doorbell camera images appear to have captured a masked man suspected of kidnapping Guthrie, 84, just before the alleged abduction. It also follows NBC Today host Savannah Guthrie increasing the reward for information on her missing mother to $1 million. “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows, and we are begging you to please come forward now,” Guthrie said in an emotional video posted on Tuesday. On Friday, Savannah amplified the FBI’s tip line, urging, “Please - be the one that brings her home.” The Daily Beast has contacted the Pima County Sheriff’s Office for comment.
A woman convicted of stowing away on a flight out of a New York City area airport has reportedly been busted again. Sources told CBS News that the crew on United Flight 19, bound for Milan, found Russian national Svetlana Dali hunkered down in an empty seat on the Boeing 777-200. It took off from Newark Liberty International Airport, NJ, on Wednesday, but she was not discovered until the jet had completed half of its journey, prompting the pilot to carry on to Italy, where she was arrested on Thursday. It comes 18 months after she was convicted for pulling a similar stunt on a Delta flight out of John F. Kennedy International Airport bound for Paris in 2024. She spent five months in jail, convicted in May, followed by a year of supervised release. If Italian authorities prosecute her, United will be charged with flying her back to the U.S. Investigators think she sidestepped TSA checks and then the United gate agents, CNN reports, but after her mid-air discovery, caused no further disturbance. “We are working with Port Authority and TSA on this open investigation,” FBI spokesperson Emily Molinari said.