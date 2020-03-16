CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Andrew Gillum Going to Rehab After Being Linked to Suspected Meth Overdose Incident

    SEEKING TREATMENT

    Emma Tucker

    Joe Raedle/Getty

    Andrew Gillum said on Sunday that he will voluntarily enter a rehabilitation facility after he was found with another man suffering from a suspected meth overdose in a Miami hotel room on Friday. “This has been a wake-up call for me,” the former Democratic nominee for the governor of Florida said in a statement. 

    “Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles,” Gillum continued. 

    Gillum was determined to be in an “inebriated state” on Friday after Miami Beach police found three plastic bags “containing suspected crystal meth.” 

    ;