Andrew Gillum Going to Rehab After Being Linked to Suspected Meth Overdose Incident

Andrew Gillum said on Sunday that he will voluntarily enter a rehabilitation facility after he was found with another man suffering from a suspected meth overdose in a Miami hotel room on Friday. “This has been a wake-up call for me,” the former Democratic nominee for the governor of Florida said in a statement.
“Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles,” Gillum continued.
Gillum was determined to be in an “inebriated state” on Friday after Miami Beach police found three plastic bags “containing suspected crystal meth.”