Andrew Gillum Says He Battled Booze, Depression After Loss to Ron DeSantis
In his first public statement since entering rehab, former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum said his 2018 loss to now-Gov. Ron DeSantis plunged him into depression and a battle with booze. “I didn’t want to talk emotionally or really deeply about what happened in the race for governor because it was a constant reminder of failure and my own personal failures,” Gillum said in an Instagram video. “It was a reminder that I let so many people down. All the things I wanted to suppress and numb and forget about, that depression around what I was experiencing there became far too much for me to keep down.”
The Democrat went into rehab after he was found in a hotel room with two men and crystal meth, which Gillum said he never used. Gillum apologized for letting down supporters and thanked his wife, “a woman who knows everything that I am and everything that I am not and she chooses to love me anyhow. I can’t thank her enough for not just standing by me but encouraging me through this.”