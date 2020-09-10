CHEAT SHEET
    Andrew Gillum Says He ‘Didn’t Recognize’ Himself on the Night Police Found Him Lying in His Own Vomit

    PUBLIC DOWNFALL

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Robin L Marshall/Getty

    Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum said he “didn’t recognize himself” on the night that derailed his political career. In a preview of an interview with Gillum set to air Monday on ABC, the former Tallahassee mayor said he’s cried “every day” since police found him in a south Florida hotel room six months ago so intoxicated as to be unable to speak. A photo taken that evening reportedly showed Gillum naked and lying in his own vomit. “When that photo came out, I didn’t recognize the person on the floor,” he said. Police treated one of the men in the hotel room with Gillum for a potential methamphetamine overdose. The man identified himself as an escort, and Gillum said in the interview, “I would say the reason why I went to that room is probably no different than how anybody might communicate with someone that they are in a friendship, relationship, whatever, with. I understand very well what people assume about that.” He did not appear to clarify the facts of the matter. Gillum, once considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, lost the race for Florida governor in 2018 by half a percentage point. He has since entered rehab for alcoholism and undergone treatment for depression. 

