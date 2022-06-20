Andrew Giuliani Thinks Debate Rule Shouldn’t Apply to Him

CHEAT SHEET
Andrew Giuliani is accusing yet another TV station of discrimination for requiring that participants in a political debate be vaccinated against COVID. Giuliani, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor of New York, blasted NY1 in a note: “Your position is a blatant act of discrimination against and selective treatment of the leading candidate in the Republican primary. Your decision to banish me to a remote location interferes with the Republican voters’ ability to make an informed decision on June 28th.” CBS previously barred Giuliani—who wants to end vaccine mandates—from its primary debate.