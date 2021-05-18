Giuliani’s Son Actually Goes Ahead With Doomed New York Governorship Bid
‘OUT OF THE WOMB’
Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew—the one who makes Eric Trump appear relatively competent and likeable—has actually gone ahead with his doomed attempt to become the next governor of New York. Announcing his bid in the New York Post, Andrew Giuliani, who has never actually held any kind of elected office in his 35 years of existence, declared: “I’m a politician out of the womb. It’s in my DNA.” He does have some experience in politics, having battled through adversity to be appointed special assistant to his dad’s friend President Donald Trump. In that role, he reportedly helped arrange sports teams’ trips to the White House. Speaking to the Post, he declared that he could beat any Republican competition in next year’s primary, and then go on to defeat Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes. Its Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden,” said the would-be statesman.