Andrew Giuliani Appears to Have Fed a Fake Yarn About His Wife to the New York Post
NICE STORY
Rudy Giuliani’s son fed a flattering but fake story to the New York Post about his wife in 2017, New York Magazine reports. Andrew Giuliani, now running for governor of New York, told a Post gossip columnist that his wife had come to the U.S. from Lithuania in 2007 with nothing, when in fact she had already been working as a real estate agent for five years by then. Cindy Adams wrote, “To find the American dream, she arrived 10 years ago with $300. Spoke no English. Had zero advantages. Now a US citizen, she’s a pro in real estate. They met at Derek Jeter’s final Yankee Stadium game.” Public records show Zivile Rezgyte worked as a licensed real estate agent in Chicago from 2002 onward, and by the time she moved to New York City, she already owned a house in the West Village. A spokesperson for Giuliani said, “Andrew says Cindy Adams’s account is accurate, and he’ll leave it at that.”