Andrew Giuliani Rants About Hunter Biden After Raid on Dad’s Apartment
DADDY’S DEFENDER
Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew ranted against the Justice Department and Joe Biden’s son in the aftermath of a raid on his father’s Manhattan home Wednesday morning. Speaking outside the Upper East Side apartment, he said, “Any American, whether you are red or blue, should be extremely disturbed by what happened here today, by the continued politicization of the Justice Department. This is disgusting.” Federal agents gathered evidence in connection with a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine as former President Donald Trump’s envoy and lawyer. Andrew, who has political aspirations of his own, tried to paint Biden’s son Hunter as the real culprit, saying, “The only piece of evidence that they did not take up there today was the only piece of incriminating evidence that is in there—and it does not belong to my father, it belongs to the current president’s son.”
Under Trump, the Justice Department reportedly blocked the feds’ search warrant application for months.