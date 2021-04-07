Andrew Giuliani: I Plan to Run Against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2022
SOMEBODY CALL FOUR SEASONS
Andrew Giuliani, a former White House aide to Donald Trump and son of the president’s disgraced personal lawyer, is “heavily considering” a bid to unseat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2022, The Washington Examiner reports. “Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back,” he said. “I plan to run.” Giuliani, 35, is the son of ex-mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani and his second wife, Donna Hanover. And while the younger Giuliani has no experience in elected office, he told the Examiner that he thinks he’s “the right candidate.” The Newsmax contributor allegedly already has the support of the MAGA movement, former Trump advisers, and Trump himself, who he served as a sports liaison.
Giuliani plans on officially announcing his campaign after meeting with New York’s Republican Party and other candidates. “New York is going to be one of two states over the last decade to lose population. It just shows how terribly Cuomo has run the state into the ground, and the truth is the assembly in state Senate is to blame as well. It’s a combination of bail reform, increased taxes, and plummeting quality of life,” he told the Examiner. “So I think people will have to determine whether I am, you know, Giuliani 2.0 or whether I’m a new thing.”
The younger Giuliani is perhaps best known to New Yorkers for his on-stage antics as a 7-year-old during his father’s inaugural address in 1994.