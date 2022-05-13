Andrew Lloyd Webber Steps in to DJ for Questlove at Michael Jackson Bash
LORD ANDY SPINS AGAIN
The Right Honorable Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber simply cannot stop DJing. The British national treasure stepped up to the booth at a Wednesday event held to celebrate MJ the Musical’s 10 Tony nominations, after the original booking—Questlove—made a last-minute cancellation due to illness. With his apologies, Questlove apparently sent DJ Spinna, intending for the Jackson enthusiast to be his replacement, Page Six reported. But Lord Andrew, according to a source, “caught wind that DJ Spinna would be manning the turntables and hit the DJ booth to lend his support.” The septuagenarian composer, who apparently “spins under the name DJ Webz,” according to Page Six’s source, has become something of a noted name in the DJing world. In October, Webber took to a booth built outside the Broadway theater playing Phantom of the Opera to celebrate the show’s reopening in giant headphones that The New York Times called “paprika-hued.” Page Six had no word Thursday on whether this was the same pair Webber presumably sported while working the MJ the Musical crowd. Which leaves just two questions: Does he do requests, and if so, how quickly can he bump “Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat”?