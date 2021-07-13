Trump Appointee Who Threatened to Keep Working Despite Biden Firing Whines: I Can’t Log In
ACCESS DENIED
Trump-appointed Social Security commissioner Andrew Saul kicked up a major stink when he was fired by the Biden administration, vowing to carry on with his job whether the president liked it or not. But that threat almost immediately fell flat when he tried to log on to government systems as usual on Monday—only to find that his access has obviously been revoked. “I’m here to do the job... but I can’t do anything with the communications shut down,” Saul said in an impotent whine to The Washington Post. Saul, who is 74, said he was shocked to be fired in what he described as a “palace coup” last week, and threatened that he’d continue his work as the “duly confirmed Social Security commissioner.” However, his acting successor, Biden appointee Kilolo Kijakazi, has already taken over.