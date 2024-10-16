Andrew Schulz Predicts ‘Landslide’ Trump Win After Podcast Appearance

Andrew Schulz, the comedian who laughed in Donald Trump’s face during their 90-minute podcast sit-down last week, now says he thinks Trump is “winning by a landslide,” adding, “it’s not close anymore,” as his podcast co-hosts cracked up at his big takeaway from meeting the Republican candidate.

“Before he came on, I was like ‘He ain’t got a chance! He’s coming on here? He’s gotta be down bad,’” Schulz said in a newly posted recap of the interview’s aftermath. Trump’s appearance on Schulz’s Flagrant podcast brought in 3 million YouTube views in under 48 hours.

But since the interview was uploaded online, Schulz said he’s gotten a peak into just how many people still support the divisive ex-president. “It was the looks on the street,” Schulz said on the podcast. “It was like, you know when someone who's trying to sell you drugs, they give you this nod,” he explained, implying that supporters of Trump’s were silently expressing their approval of the sit-down. “That’s all I’ve been getting for the last week.”

The interview got very different reactions from viewers depending on their preconceived notions about Trump. Those who support the ex-president believed it was a great interview that showed his “charisma,” as Schulz put it, while the other side saw the interview as a takedown that ultimately “embarrassed” him. Schulz reacted to the very different takes on his recap Wednesday. “What bizarro world do we f---ing live in, where both sides” see the same thing so differently, he remarked.

Kamala Harris’ camp used a clip from the interview in a campaign ad where Trump said his former VP Mike Pence “couldn’t cross the line in doing what’s right, in my opinion,” intercut with clips of his supporters storming the Capitol and chanting “Hang Mike Pence” on Jan. 6. “He’s hanging out somewhere?” Schulz joked to Trump in the moment.

Our new ad: “What happened to Mike Pence?” pic.twitter.com/cgAjBMwYOp — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 9, 2024

Another favorite moment for anti-Trumpers was when Schulz laughed uproariously as Trump said he was “basically” a truthful person. But Schulz implied Wednesday that though the sit-down was interpreted as anti-Trump, he hadn’t approached it that way.

“If you're a right-wing guy, you like Trump and you really liked his charisma and you saw that [episode] come out, you’re like, ‘This is awesome,’” he said. “If you’re a left wing guy and you saw us laughing and joking around, you might interpret it as us making fun of him, and that’s truly what you see.” Schulz seemed less interested in what women may have thought about the interview.

Schulz didn’t clarify whether he was laughing with or at Trump, but he did share his criticisms of Harris’ interviews in the lead-up to the election. In his view, Harris hasn’t performed well in friendly interviews and hasn’t been able to “dunk ‘em home” because “she's used to arguing and fighting with people.”

“It’s like, the questions are predetermined and you know that Colbert's looking at you and he wants you to be great and he wants his audience to love you, and they’re fluffing you up,” he said. “And she’s not used to this. She’s a woman of color that comes up in the f---ing justice system, like she’s a lawyer, she’s a prosecutor,” he continued. “I don’t think she knows how to be loved publicly.”

All of this, he said, clears a path to victory for Trump after what Schulz interpreted as a great interview for the former president.

The Breakfast Club host Charlamgne Tha God, who just yesterday hosted a town hall event with Harris, seems to agree, sharing on his and Schulz’s podcast Brilliant Idiots that a young Black man told him, point blank, “Flagrant is gonna get Trump elected.”

“The interview was fire, bro,” Schulz replied, laughing. “I don’t know what to tell you.”