Andrew Tate, Accused of Sexual Exploitation, Tells Tucker Carlson About the Evils of Porn
‘CUCKING’
Self-described misogynist influencer Andrew Tate spoke to Tucker Carlson about his views on pornography in a lengthy interview on Tuesday. Tate, who is facing allegations in Romania of rape, human trafficking, and sexually exploiting women by forcing them to make pornographic videos for financial gain, was asked by Carlson for his views on pornography in the latest installment of Carlson’s Twitter show. The British-American former kickboxing champion referred to studies saying “less men are having sex than before” and said the phenomenon was “an extension of the fact that masculine virtue is being destroyed.” “As masculinity’s plummeted, a whole bunch of men are simply not having sex anymore, and then they become addicted to porn which is cucking, effectively. Two people are having sex and you’re just watching it.” “Good point!” Carlson laughed in reply. “It’s become a pandemic, right?” Tate continued. “So men are replacing genuine sexual relationships with just the computer screen and porn and it’s becoming a very, very big problem.” He added that he believed the problem is being “exasperated by the fact that I think the sexual marketplace has become globalized.” “I guarantee you, if you were the kind of man you were supposed to be, you would have no time for that, and you wouldn’t need it,” Tate added, referring to the consumption of porn. “I can confirm that’s absolutely and utterly the case.”