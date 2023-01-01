Andrew Tate Blames ‘The Matrix’ For Arrest in Strange Tweets
WHATEVER YOU SAY
It may have been Romanian authorities who arrested him, but Andrew Tate is blaming the Matrix. The former kickboxer turned professional provocateur issued a series of bizarre tweets Saturday after being arrested on charges of rape and human trafficking. In the first, he claimed the “insanity of the ruling elite” had been “exposed worldwide;” in the second, he wrote that “God is on our side, so the Matrix will not win.” He finished by tweeting: “The answer is out there. It's looking for you. And it will find you if you want it to.”
The tweets came shortly after Tate's arrest in Romania, where authorities say he lured women in with false promises of a relationship and coerced them into recording pornographic content. He is currently being detained for 30 days as part of an investigation. Friends of Playboy model Carla Howe told The Daily Mail this weekend that Tate had tried to convince her to visit him in Romania as well, and that she did not go only because they lost touch when he was barred from Instagram. According to the Mail, Howe told friends she had a “lucky escape,” adding: “Maybe God saved me from that happening.”