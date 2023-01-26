Andrew Tate Faces Another Day of Questioning in Human Trafficking Probe
ROUND 2
Andrew Tate, the self-styled “king of toxic masculinity,” was hauled into a prosecutors’ office in Romania on Thursday to face a second day of questioning in an investigation into allegations of human trafficking and being part of an organized crime group. The British-American former kickboxing champion, 36, was handcuffed to his brother, Tristan, as he arrived at the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Bucharest. “What evidence is there? There is none,” Tristan Tate said to reporters outside the office. “That should be the story. Please cover that story. The police have fabricated the evidence. There is no evidence. There is no victim.” The brothers Tate and two Romanian women were arrested in late December with a judge subsequently ordering an extension to their detention until late February as authorities build their case.