Andrew Tate Faces New Year in Jail as Prosecutors Seek 30-Day Detention
COLD LANG SYNE
Sexist troll Andrew Tate could be welcoming the New Year in a Romanian “detention center” after prosecutors requested a 30-day hold following his arrest on Thursday. The American-British kickboxer/influencer was detained in Romania along with his brother, Tristan, after his house was raided as part of an investigation into rape and human trafficking, authorities said. Two others were also taken by Romanian law enforcement, a spokesperson for Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) confirmed to the BBC. A judge is set to rule on the extended detention on Friday afternoon. “The four suspects... appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost,” DIICOT said in a statement.