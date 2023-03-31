Andrew Tate Freed From a Romanian Jail But Not Out of the Woods
HOUSE ARREST
The misogynist influencer Andrew Tate and his associates were released from a Romanian jail on Friday after a judge approved their appeal against a detention order. In lieu of jail, the judge ordered the group—which includes Tate, his brother, and two Romanian women—to spend the next 30 days on house arrest as authorities continue to probe potential rape and human trafficking crimes. Tate, 36, had been locked up since December, when authorities said he was detained on the suspicion he'd sexually exploited and subjected at least six people to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” with help from his alleged organized crime group. From jail, Tate's Twitter account repeatedly posted to its 5.4 million followers that Romanian investigators had no evidence against him, and that their case is a conspiracy to silence him. Tate and the other detainees have not been charged with a crime.