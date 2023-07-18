Andrew Tate Is Going to Be Spending Even More Time Under House Arrest
STAYING PUT
A court in Romania on Tuesday extended the house arrest of Andrew Tate following the influencer’s indictment on charges of rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal group to exploit women. The Bucharest Tribunal ruled that Tate—along with his brother Tristan and two women also indicted in the case—should remain under house arrest for another 30 days. The brothers are likely to appeal the new ruling, though they previously lost an appeal against an earlier house arrest extension on July 6. “After 93 days being locked in a Romanian dungeon, I am now entering my 5th month locked in my house,” Tate told his 7.2 million Twitter followers after the ruling. “A judge decided this morning that my detention must continue. The war rages on.”