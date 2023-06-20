CHEAT SHEET
    Andrew Tate Is Going to Trial for Rape and Human Trafficking

    FACING JUSTICE

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Andrew Tate talks to media representatives while being loaded inside a van outside the headquarters of the Bucharest Court of Appel, in Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 1, 2023.

    Octav Ganea/Inquam Photos via Reuters

    Prosecutors in Romania on Tuesday sent social media influencer Andrew Tate and others to trial on a string of charges including rape, forming a criminal gang to exploit women, and human trafficking in a continuous form. The British-American and his brother, Tristan, along with two female Romanian suspects, have been under house arrest during the criminal investigation, which authorities say involved seven female victims. All four defendants deny the charges. Prosecutors recently announced that the defendants would face a more serious charge of human trafficking than the one for which they were initially investigated following their arrest in December.

    Read it at Reuters