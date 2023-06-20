CHEAT SHEET
Andrew Tate Is Going to Trial for Rape and Human Trafficking
Prosecutors in Romania on Tuesday sent social media influencer Andrew Tate and others to trial on a string of charges including rape, forming a criminal gang to exploit women, and human trafficking in a continuous form. The British-American and his brother, Tristan, along with two female Romanian suspects, have been under house arrest during the criminal investigation, which authorities say involved seven female victims. All four defendants deny the charges. Prosecutors recently announced that the defendants would face a more serious charge of human trafficking than the one for which they were initially investigated following their arrest in December.