Andrew Tate Offers to Train Musk for Cage Fight Against Zuckerberg
‘YOU WILL NOT LOSE’
Former kickboxer Andrew Tate on Thursday offered to train Elon Musk for his fight against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, apparently as revenge for Meta banning Tate’s social media accounts. Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a “cage match” Wednesday—and the jiu-jitsu-trained Meta CEO apparently accepted. Tate was kicked off Meta’s platforms in August for breaching the company’s policies on dangerous organizations and individuals, and is now seemingly out for vengeance. “Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines,” Tate, 36, tweeted Thursday. “But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader. I will train you @elonmusk. You will not lose.” The British-American misogynist influencer is currently facing trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape, and being part of a criminal group to sexually exploit women.