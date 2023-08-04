Andrew Tate Released From House Arrest After Winning Appeal
GETTING OUT
Andrew Tate has been freed from house arrest in Romania after winning an appeal on Friday in his legal saga over accusations of rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal organization. A Bucharest court ruled that he and his brother, Tristan, will now be placed under judicial control instead, meaning that he will be permitted to freely move around the capital but must report to authorities when ordered to do so. The court wrote that its ruling “replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2.” The Tate brothers, who are awaiting trial, have also been banned from contacting two Romanian associates who have also been accused with them, as well as the witnesses in the case and the alleged victims and their families. Tate had previously lost several appeals against his house arrest. He was originally detained by Romanian authorities in December.