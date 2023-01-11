Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim
‘AM I A BAD PERSON?’
In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in Bedfordshire, England six months after the alleged 2013 rape to file a complaint, providing authorities with the texts and voice notes. Tate was arrested in 2015, but prosecutors declined to bring charges, with Amelia recalling to Vice that an officer had told her “an ounce of doubt” in the case had scuttled it. Tate, once a champion kickboxer, remains in Romanian detention after being arrested on human trafficking and rape allegations last month. His lawyer told Vice that he was too busy with the ongoing legal drama in Romania to respond to “old allegations.”