Andrew Tate to Remain Behind Bars for Another 30 Days, Romanian Court Rules
TATE-CRASHING
Andrew Tate and his brother will remain locked up for another 30 days as Romanian investigators probe them on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime, authorities said. It marks the third time that prosecutors, who may apply to detain suspects for up to 180 days in Romania, have successfully appealed to the Bucharest Court to extend Tate’s detention. Tate, 36, has denied all wrongdoing, as have his brother, Tristan, and two female Romanian suspects also in custody in the case. No formal charges have been issued. The Romanian women, identified by officials as Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, are set to be moved to house arrest. Speaking after prosecutors filed their extension application earlier on Tuesday, the Tates’ lawyers told journalists that no new evidence had been presented at the hearing, according to the BBC. On Tuesday, a tweet posted on Andrew Tate’s Twitter page read, “I can easily think myself into euphoric gratefulness for things as simple as having air to breathe. I can easily think myself into the deepest and darkest depression. I’ve seen hell. I’ve lived hell. I can produce either state.”