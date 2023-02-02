Andrew Tate Told Woman ‘Nothing Bad Will Happen’ Before Alleged Rape, Prosecutors Say
‘YOU WILL BE MINE’
Sexist content creator Andrew Tate lured a woman from Moldova to Romania by assuring her that “nothing bad will happen” the month before he allegedly raped her twice, according to a report. In a court document filed by Romanian prosecutors last month, WhatsApp messages sent between the British-American former kickboxer and the woman show that Tate offered the alleged victim a new life in exchange for unwavering loyalty, Reuters reports. “You must understand that once you are mine, you will be mine forever,” Tate wrote in one message sent on Feb. 4, 2022. Tate, who is currently detained in Romania on charges of trafficking and sexual exploitation, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman while trying to recruit her into an operation in which six women were made to make porn. Tate, his brother Tristan, and two women accused of being part of the criminal organization deny the allegations.