Andrew Tate Was Arrested for Alleged U.K. Rape Back in 2015: Report
HISTORY OF ABUSE
Far-right influencer Andrew Tate was previously arrested on suspicion of rape and physical abuse in 2015 in the U.K., it was revealed Wednesday—and was allowed to compete on the reality TV series ‘Big Brother’ while under investigation by British authorities. Two women told VICE News that Tate raped one of them and violently strangled the other, before police dropped the ball on their case. This came years before Tate, who ran a webcam business alongside his brother, was arrested in Romania in December on allegations of sex trafficking and abuse. “When I saw that he was arrested in Romania I was shocked and didn’t know how to react. I cried,” one of the alleged 2015 victims told VICE. “Everything I read is what I told the police.” Tate, through a lawyer, denied the women’s accusations.