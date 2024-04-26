Andrew Tate’s Human Trafficking and Rape Trial Will Proceed Court Rules
SHOW TIME
Andrew Tate, and his brother will face trial for rape and human trafficking charges, a Romanian court decided on Friday. The self-described misogynist influencer, his brother Tristan, and two other women were arrested in Dec. 2022, and officially indicted in June, but prosecutors still needed to give the defense the opportunity to challenge the hundreds of pages of horrifying evidence they’d collected against them. Tate has repeatedly alleged that there is a vast conspiracy to silence him, and that prosecutors have no evidence that he created a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The Bucharest Tribunal didn’t see it that way, and found that the evidence met the legal criteria for trial. His attorneys have appealed the decision, arguing the decision “lacks legal basis and “reasoning,” according to the Associated Press. Last month, Tate and his brother were arrested again over allegations of sexual aggression in the U.K., and an appeals court has permitted them to be extradited after they conclude legal proceedings in Romania.