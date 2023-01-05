Andrew Tate’s Sex Workers Were Allegedly Tattooed ‘Owned by Tate’
DISGUSTING
The so-called “king of toxic masculinity” and accused human trafficker Andrew Tate allegedly put young women tattooed with the words “owned by Tate” on his sex cams, according to London-based newspaper The Times. Tate was arrested in Romania on Dec. 29 on organized crime, rape and human trafficking charges. The influencer abducted young women under the guise of romantic interest before “forcing” them to perform for the 36-year-old’s online sex operation by way of mental coercion and physical violence, according to Romanian authorities. Tate rose to infamy over the last year as a proud misogynist on TikTok, espousing violent rhetoric against women while encouraging his fan base of men and boys to view women as property who belonged in the home and “bear responsibility” if they are raped. In a since removed YouTube video, Tate claimed that 40 percent of the reason why he moved to Romania from the U.K. was because the “rape laws are more lenient there” allowing him to “do what I want.”