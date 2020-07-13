Top Mueller Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann Announces Yet Another Explosive Trump Book
This week, Mary Trump’s tell-all book about her uncle will be released despite President Trump’s best attempts to block its publication. But, as if that wasn’t enough to upset him, another potentially explosive book about Trump was announced Monday morning. One of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s top prosecutors is set to release a book on the two-year investigation into the alleged ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign, the Associated Press reports. Andrew Weissmann’s Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation will reportedly be published Sept. 29. “I felt it was necessary to record this episode in our history, as seen and experienced by an insider,” Weissman is quoted as saying in the announcement. “This is the story of our investigation into how our democracy was attacked by Russia and how those who condoned and ignored that assault undermined our ability to uncover the truth. My obligation as a prosecutor was to follow the facts where they led, using all available tools and undeterred by the onslaught of the president’s unique powers to undermine our work.”