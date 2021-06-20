CHEAT SHEET
NYC Mayor’s Race Turns Into Episode of ‘Survivor’
Andrew Yang and Kathryn Garcia are both running to be mayor of New York City—but the rivals campaigned together on Saturday in an alliance born out of the new ranked-choice voting system. The joint appearance infuriated front-runner Eric Adams, who claimed Yang and Garcia want to stop a Black or Latino candidate from winning, The New York Times reported. The teaming-up came just three days before the primary, in which New Yorkers can rank up to five candidates on their ballot. Yang encouraged his supporters to rank him No. 1 and Garcia No. 2, though she did not return the favor. “I am not telling my voters what to do,” she said.