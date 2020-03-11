Andrew Yang Backs Joe Biden for Democratic Nomination
Former Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang has joined the growing number of former rivals who have thrown their support behind Joe Biden for the party nomination. Yang, a businessman who is now a CNN pundit, made his announcement on live TV during Tuesday night primary coverage as Biden stormed to a string of victories in Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi. Yang called Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) an “inspiration,” but said the “math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee” and went on to urge the party to unite before November. “We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump in the fall,” he said. Yang announced the end of his campaign last month after failing to win any delegates in New Hampshire, but the strength of his campaign surprised many in the Democratic Party.