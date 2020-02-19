CHEAT SHEET
    CNN Hires Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang as Political Commentator

    LOOK WHO’S BACK

    Justin Baragona

    Contributing Editor

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    Days after businessman Andrew Yang dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary following a poor finish in New Hampshire, CNN announced on Wednesday that they had hired Yang as a political commentator. The ex-presidential hopeful, who ran on a platform of promising every American adult a universal basic income of $1,000 a month, will make his first CNN appearance as a network employee later on Wednesday.

    “I’m excited to join @CNN to help shed light on the election and the candidates’ experiences,” Yang tweeted following the announcement. “Learned a lot these past months and am glad to contribute to the public discussion.”