CHEAT SHEET
LOW JABS
Andrew Yang: I’d Beat Trump at Anything Because ‘He Is So Fat’
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has declared that he could beat President Trump at any challenge—mental or physical—because the president “is so fat.”
Yang, who had no political experience before running for president, recently beat out a slew of seasoned politicians to qualify for the September Democratic debate in Houston. During a gun-violence panel hosted by Everytown at the Iowa State Fair last week, Yang deviated from script to settle any qualms voters might have with regards to his physical uperiority over President Trump.
The ensuing tirade quickly followed Yang breaking down into tears after hearing a mother describe her children being shot. The emotion of the event seemed to light a fire under Yang, who, only a few minutes later, challenged the president to a string of hypothetical battles. “I challenge Donald Trump to any physical or mental feat under the sun,” Yang said to the crowd. “I mean, gosh, what could that guy beat me at, being a slob?” Yang continued: “Like, what could Donald Trump possibly be better than me at? An eating contest? Like something that involved trying to keep something on the ground and having really large body mass? Like, if there was a hot-air balloon that was rising and you needed to try and keep it on the ground, he would be better than me at that? Because he is so fat.”