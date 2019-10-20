CHEAT SHEET

    Andrew Yang: Impeachment May Not Be ‘Successful’

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty

    Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has said he supports the impeachment inquiry currently underway against President Trump but isn’t convinced it’s going to get Trump out of office. “I think impeachment is the right way to go, but I do not think that we should have any illusions that it's necessarily going to be successful [in the Senate],” Yang told NPR on Saturday. “When we are talking about Donald Trump, we are losing to Donald Trump, even if it's in the context of talking about impeaching him,” he said. Instead of counting on impeachment, he said, Democrats should work to win in 2020 by presenting “a new vision for the country that Americans can get excited about.”

