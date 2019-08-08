CHEAT SHEET
Andrew Yang Qualifies for Third Debate, Beating Several Governors and Senators
Andrew Yang, the tech entrepreneur who has built his presidential campaign around the concept of the universal basic income, became the ninth Democrat to qualify for the upcoming September debate in Houston.
In doing so, Yang beat out a number of governors and federal lawmakers who have yet to meet the higher thresholds for qualification. Yang received two percent support in a Monmouth University poll of likely Iowa caucus-goers on Thursday, which was his fourth poll showing him at two percent. In order to qualify for the next debate, Democratic candidates have to have four polls showing their support at two percent or higher and must have a minimum of 130,000 unique donors. Yang had already met the latter requirement.
At this stage, the other candidates likely to appear onstage with him are: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).