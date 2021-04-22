CHEAT SHEET
Andrew Yang Raked In Cash After Dropping Out of Presidential Race
Andrew Yang made between $677,000 and $2.5 million after he dropped his long-shot bid for president in 2020, according to documents filed with the New York City Conflicts of Interest Board. Although the range is wide, a fuller picture of Yang’s finances will not emerge until he files and releases his tax returns. Yang brought in the money via speaking engagements to various large audiences. He had nearly two dozen in 2020 alone, each with a speaking fee of between $5,000 and $50,000. A political commentator gig at CNN also netted him hundreds of thousands of dollars, and he was awarded $100,000 by the Vilcek Foundation.